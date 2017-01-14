× DA: Club closed due to violence and prostitution which included a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis club has been closed after a pattern of problems.

According to the District Attorney’s office, between June 2015 and December 2016 the Las Vegas Bar and Grill at 754 N. White Station was the scene of 31 police calls that also included a robbery-kidnapping and three aggravated assaults involving firearms.

Investigators also said the club used teenage girls as prostitutes, including one who was 14.

The location previously operated as La Stempeda which was closed in 2011 as a nuisance for cocaine sales and other illegal activity.