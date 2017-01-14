× 2 arrested for fatal shooting at motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two murder suspects have been captured.

Esteban Aleman, 36, died in December from injuries suffered during an October shooting.

Police said he checked into a room at the Memphis Inn Motel on American Way with a woman.

When they were inside, two men came in and robbed and shot him, police said.

The woman and two men left the scene in the victim’s car, police said.

Friday, police arrested Rodmetric Lockridge and Cassie Kirkwood.

They’re both charged with first-degree murder.