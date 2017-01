KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Two people were shot by Tennessee State Troopers Thursday night.

The shooting happened in Sullivan County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, reports the shooting happened during a traffic stop.

Two troopers made a traffic stop when a person in the car reportedly pulled a weapon.

Two people in the car were taken to Holston Valley Medical Center, their conditions are not known.

The Violent Crime Response team just arrived from Knoxville. TBI says they're forensic scientists. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/lqf8mgTfev — Justin Soto WJHL (@JustinWJHL) January 13, 2017