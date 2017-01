× Tennessee teens arrested for planning school shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Franklin County High School teens have been arrested and charged with planning a school shooting.

The two are 16 and 17 years old according to WTVF-TV.

The teens reportedly threatened to commit a shooting at the school.

They are charged with harassment and conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism.

I'm told even the FBI is in Winchester investigating the threats. School is back on today at Franklin Co HS. Counselors avail @NC5 — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) January 13, 2017