Tennessee milk drinkers could get a refund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee is one of 15 states taking part in a class action lawsuit over milk prices.

The milk industry was accused of price-fixing.

The matter was settled out of court for $52 million.

If you bought milk in Tennessee or one of the other 14 states, you could get a refund.

The amount you receive depends on how many people sign up by January 31.

States involved: