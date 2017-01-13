× Sewage creates stinky, hazardous problem for residents at Hickory Hill Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stinky, hazardous mess at one Hickory Hill apartment complex.

Residents in at least two apartments at the Hill View Village Apartments have raw sewage inside their units.

Kendra Oliver told WREG that around noon sewage began pouring out of her toilet and into every room of her apartment.

Oliver frantically tried get three of her six children out of the contaminated apartment.

“The others are at school. I’m glad they weren’t here,” said Oliver.

She said this is the second time this has happened in just months and the last time her apartment complex told her they wouldn’t be cleaning it up.

“They said we would have to do it our self,” said Oliver.

Another tenant who didn’t want to be identified said Saturday there was raw sewage coming out of her toilet and bathtub and she was forced to moved out.

She said no one has come to clean up the apartment and she was told it could be several more days before she could be moved to another apartment.

“I don’t have nowhere to go. I’m just going where I can lay my head with my kids.”

We tried to talk to someone in the leasing office, but they locked the door on us and would not answer the phone.

The City of Memphis said tenants who deal with issues like this need to call the Mayor’s Citizen Service Center at ‘311’ so that code enforcement can be notified about the problem.