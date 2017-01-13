× Saint Francis Hospitals to host hiring event for nurses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new career in healthcare may just be in your future. Saint Francis Healthcare is now hiring nurses and will be holding a job fair later this month.

The hiring event will be hosted at both the Bartlett and Memphis locations Tuesday, January 24 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The hospital said they are looking to fill positions in multiple areas, but they are offering a $10,000 signing bonus to nurses interested in working in Medsurg, the ICU or the Emergency Room.

Recruiters will be onsite to answer any questions nursing candidates may have.

Search all open positions: Memphis Location/ Bartlett Location