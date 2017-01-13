Police search for suspect who killed 23-year-old at Whitehaven gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old Friday night in Whitehaven.

Family says Adarrell “AJ” Anderson was shot dead near a gas pump on Horn Lake and Shelby Roads.

“It’s just amazing to me that these kids don’t get it," said the victim's grandfather Carl Daniels. "They’re out here killing each other and this is just a young kid here. He didn’t have a chance to live his life.”

Police said the 23-year-old was at the Grizzly Mart when he got into an altercation with someone he knew at the pump.

Shots were fired, killing the young man around four Friday afternoon.

“I just feel like his life is more valuable than that and these kids don’t value life," said Daniels.

Family said AJ had three children with another one on the way, and lived in the neighborhood.

They’re not sure what the fight was about and police aren’t saying yet either.

“I don’t understand that, I mean you can’t give life, why take it?" said Daniels. "I’m tired of it.”

Dozens of the victim’s loved ones were also tired and emotional at the crime scene.

While they tried to cope with this loss, three more gunshots were fired off down the street.

“There’s a lot of negativity and we can’t resolve the negativity, but what we can do is pray and just hope that God spares and hope these other young boys see this is not the way to go," said another one of the victim's family members.

“We shouldn’t have to bury our grand-kid," said Daniels. "They’re supposed to bury us. We shouldn’t have to do that.”

WREG's Bridget Chapman also saw a woman taken on a stretcher at the scene, but police said she is expected to be okay and wasn’t hit by any bullets.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a gray Hyundai with a female passenger.

If you have any information about this crime, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.