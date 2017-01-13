Parents charged after 10-month-old thrown to ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. -- A 10-month-old's parents are facing serious charges following an altercation in Oxford, Mississippi.

According to witnesses, Sabrina Holden and Daniel Dukes were fighting outside the mother's home Wednesday. At some point. Holden threw her baby to the ground.

"My granddaughter tried to settle her down. My grandson got the baby and brought it over here," said Margaret Vaughn.

Vaughn said Holden tried to snatch the baby back.

"She scratched my screen door and I told her, 'Don't come in.'"

The child had to be flown to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Both parents were arrested by authorities but have bonded out of jail.

WREG went to get Holden's side of the story, but were unable to reach her. However, Holden posted comments about the incident on Facebook saying, "Ima need everybody to mind they (expletive) business" and "wasn`t nobody out there except the ones ... that was there."

"Keep me n my babies in y`all prayers don`t ask questions."