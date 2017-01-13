Millington Police searching for a peeping tom with a selife stick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLINGTON, Tenn. -- Police are on the hunt for a peeping tom in Millington.

A 14-year-old boy said he was taking a shower when he noticed something glaring at him in window Thursday around midnight at his home on Hallbrook.

He told police it was the end of a selfie stick coming through his window with a phone attached.

The teen believes someone was trying to take pictures or videos of him.

He and his mom told police they never saw the peeping tom or what direction he/she went.

Police said they canvassed the neighborhood shortly after, but have yet to catch the suspect.