Man shot outside North Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis man is in critical condition at the Regional Medical Center following an overnight shooting.

Police say the man was shot around 11:15 p.m. Thursday while sitting outside a house in the 800 block of Birch St. near Jackson Ave.

Police are still working to identify the gunman and determine what led to the shooting.

They’re asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

According to WREG records, MPD has responded to at least 10 shootings so far in 2017.

Four of those shootings have involved fatalities.

So far, there have been five homicides this year — which is down year to date versus 2016.

By January 13, 2016, MPD had already responded to 12 homicides.