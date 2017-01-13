Lafayette County mom arrested for throwing her baby
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi woman is facing serious charges after Lafayette County deputies say she threw or pushed her ten-month-old boy to the ground.
According to the Oxford Eagle newspaper, Sabrina Holden is charged with child deprivation, which is a felony.
Deputies say the incident happened during a disturbance at a home near Oxford on Wednesday.
The child is being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for a broken jaw and other injuries.
34.418699 -89.474218