Lafayette County mom arrested for throwing her baby

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi woman is facing serious charges after Lafayette County deputies say she threw or pushed her ten-month-old boy to the ground.

According to the Oxford Eagle newspaper, Sabrina Holden is charged with child deprivation, which is a felony.

Deputies say the incident happened during a disturbance at a home near Oxford on Wednesday.

The child is being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for a broken jaw and other injuries.