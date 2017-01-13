× How to keep fitness goals in 2017

NEW YORK — Roughly 42 percent of Americans made New Year’s Resolutions for 2017, according to a study from the Statistic Brain Research Institute.

The most common one involves fitness — almost a quarter of resolution-makers said their goal was to get active.

Unfortunately, many of them will give up in the coming months.

The study found that fewer that half of all New Year’s resolutions were maintained six months out, but health and wellness experts say there are strategies for success. They said to make your workout social.

Take a class, or join a running or walking club.

Social interaction can motivate people to work out– even an online community can help.

Prepay for classes or training when possible. Having financial stakes in the game makes you more likely to stick with your program.

Also commit to a date-specific goal– a 5k or a race. When you set a goal, you’re more likely to stick with your plan.

Recognize aches and pains–don’t ignore them if they pop up, especially if you are just starting out. Fitness programs can be derailed by ignored discomforts that turn into serious injuries.