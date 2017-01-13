× High-speed pursuit, crash leaves 3 dead and 2 injured

JACKSON, Miss. — Three people are dead and two others injured following a crash in Jackson, Mississippi.

The driver of Chevy truck was leading Hinds County deputies on a chase down I-220 when it slammed it a Pontiac, WJTV reported.

The driver and passengers inside that car died.

The two suspects in the Chevy were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released to the public.

It’s unclear at this time what lead to the chase.

JPD working a horrible accident. https://t.co/9PZI6CME79 — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) January 14, 2017

.@WJTV witnesses on the scene of a crash on Robinson St. near 220 are saying this was a fatal high speed chase by law enforcement pic.twitter.com/4T9md3Gomz — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) January 14, 2017