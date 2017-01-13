Four days of service in Memphis over MLK holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Volunteer Memphis is hoping hundreds will help out in the community over the MLK holiday weekend.

This year there are four days of service leading up to the National Holiday and about 70 volunteer projects planned around the city.

Volunteer Memphis is also encouraging everyone who gets involved to take pictures of their volunteer work and post it on social media with the hashtag volunteer4Memphis.

It is not to late volunteer. To find opportunities and register to volunteer