Father of three murdered at local store; killer still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are searching for answers regarding the latest homicide in the city of Memphis.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at the Grizzle Mart at Horn Lake and Shelby Drive. The victim was reportedly pumping gas when he got into some form of confrontation with another man. It quickly escalated leading to gunshots being fired. d.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman was told by members of the victim’s family the man shot was 23-year-old Adarrell “AJ” Anderson. He was a father of three with one child on the way.

Another woman was also put on a stretcher.

His killer is still at large, Memphis Police said.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help in this case.