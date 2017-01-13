Delivery truck drivers robbed at East Memphis gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police said three men robbed a couple of delivery truck drivers outside an East Memphis gas station in broad daylight.

Police said the robbers ambushed the drivers as they were unloading the back of the truck Thursday.

It was all caught on security cameras.

The thieves reportedly took several cases of cigarettes before getting away in a late model, white Nissan Sentra or Altima.

"I've been doing this 28 years, and I've been broken into, but it's always when I'm not at my truck," said driver Larry Milligan. "They broke into a bread guy two times in one week about a month and a half ago. It doesn't matter what it is though. They steal anything they can get their hands on."

A couple months ago, another driver fell victim at a Mapco at Mt. Moriah and Park.

Police said five guys claiming they were armed with a knife took $12,000 worth of cigarettes off a truck.

Police haven't said if they made any arrests or if the incidents are releated.

Milligan said he's not letting his concerns and worries stop him. He has a family to support.

"Just got to be on guard," he said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

If you recognize the car or the people in the pictures, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.