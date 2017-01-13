Attorney General: Chicago PD engages in excessive force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced the findings of a 13-month investigation into the Chicago Police Department.

"The DOJ has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the Chicago PD engages in a pattern or practice in the use of excessive force."

The Department of Justice launched the investigation after dash-cam video was released of the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. It showed that Officer Jason Van Dyke shot the black teenager 16 times in 14 seconds as he walked away from police holding a pocket knife.

The video contradicted officers’ account of the shooting.

"These are serious problems and they bear serious consequences for all Chicagoans," said Lynch.

The report also found the police department's accountability system was broken. That officers targeted black and Latino communities and they lacked proper training.

"We observed training on deadly force that used a video made decades ago with guidance inconsistent with current laws and internal policy," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

Mayor Rahm Emmanuel called the report sobering and he put the police department's 12,000 officers on notice.

"Police misconduct will not be tolerated in the city of Chicago and those who break the rules will be held accountable."

Chicago PD has made some changes ahead of the report including the use of body cameras and de-escalation training.