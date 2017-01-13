Arkansas dog saved after owner threatens to shoot it on Facebook

SALINE County, Ark. — A dog in Arkansas has a chance at a good life now that it’s been rescued by deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

According to THV11, it all started when an unidentified woman posted a picture of a black lab to the Saline County Online Yard Sale Facebook page.

“Need him picked up today or I’m shooting him! Still intact and looks to be about a year old,” the post read.

The post was quickly deleted, but it was too late. Authorities had already been notified.

Deputy Jack Campbell was able to locate the pup and took him straight to the local Humane Society.

The dog was uninjured and was even adopted shortly after his arrival to the shelter.