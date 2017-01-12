Tipton County holds “Sea of Blue” to honor anniversary of trooper shot in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, Tenn. -- Thursday marked ten years since a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot dead during a traffic stop in Tipton County.

Officers and deputies from across the area honored his memory as they flashed their lights and drove the route that was trooper Calvin Jenkins' last one.

"It doesn't seem like ten years has gone by since we lost him," said Norm Jenks, Calvin's father.

It's been a decade since his son, trooper Calvin Jenks, was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

The 24-year-old was heading back from the jail to make sure the car of the person he'd just arrested wouldn't get broken into.

"Even in his death, he was doing something to help even somebody that he'd carried to jail," said Chief Donna Turner with the Tipton County Sheriff's Office.

He pulled over a car for speeding in the area and was shot dead by the passenger after he said he smelled marijuana.

"Some days it's very fresh in our minds," said Norm. "It's like it happened yesterday and then other days, it's a whole lot easier to get by."

Every year law enforcement comes together to flash their lights in a "Sea of Blue," honoring those killed in the line of duty and ending at Jenks' memorial site.

"There are some officers that still cannot get out of cars, that are here, that can't get out because they're upset about it," said Chief Turner.

The memorial was recently redone and everyone was invited on Thursday to take one of the rocks from the original structure.

TCSO said it's a way to cherish the event while grieving the lives lost and appreciating those who put theirs on the line.

One of Calvin Jenks’ siblings is now a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

Two men were arrested for his death and were both sentenced to life in prison.