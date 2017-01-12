Thieves take off with cases of cigarettes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men who robbed a delivery man of his cargo Thursday afternoon.

Two men were making a delivery in the 2900 block of Poplar Avenue when three suspects walked into the back of the truck.

They reportedly stole several cases of cigarettes and then fled the scene in a late model white Nissan Sentra or Altima.

The entire incident was captured on video, authorities said.

If you can identify any of the men from the video or images, please contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.