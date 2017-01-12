× Should “In God We Trust” be added to Tennessee license plates?

NASHVILLE — A Tennessee lawmaker is fighting for a bill to require the phrase “In God We Trust” on all Tennessee license plates.

Representative Bill Sanderson of Kenton wants the state’s department of revenue to redesign the plates with the motto — starting in July.

The bill should easily pass the ultra-conservative general assembly, but there’s no guarantee Governor Bill Haslam will sign it.

Last year, Haslam vetoed a bill making the Bible the state’s official book.