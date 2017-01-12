Police investigating possible connection in double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- We're not even two weeks into the new year, and already, it's off to a violent start.

Police are investigating whether two overnight shootings at apartment complexes across the street from one another are connected.

It began just after midnight Thursday at Bella Vista Apartments on Knight Arnold Road when a security guard was shot.

Not long after, police found another victim at the Emerald Pointe Apartments, right across the street on Hickory Hill Road.

People who live there told WREG enough is enough.

"Like every other day there's a shooting around here in this area," said Darron Springfield.

"We're tired of it – everybody’s tired of it," said Micko Woods. "There’s murders every day, kids in the way, you know, bullets have no name on them."

Woods was on his way to work when he heard three rounds of gunshots.

"We heard so many shots," he said. "So when we heard the shots, it was like, I tell my family, 'When you hear shots, you just get down. You never know where bullets come.'"

Just minutes after that security guard was shot, more shots rang out.

"No more than like two or three minutes later, there was another set of shots," Springfield said. "Like more than five, six, seven, eight shots."

That's when people who live at the Emerald Pointe Apartments across the street flagged police down, telling them another man had been shot.

There are surveillance cameras spread all across the complex, which residents hope caught something.

"We’ve got to get some help in this city, man – we need it," Woods said. "We've got to flag police down, flag the mayor down if we have to."

"I think it’s really sad and unfortunate for everybody else out here really trying to go to work every day, work hard, and make it and take care of their family," Springfield said.

Desperate calls for unity in a city divided.

WREG is still waiting on investigators to release names in this case, but they tell us the security guard is going to be okay.

At last check, the other man was in critical condition at the hospital.