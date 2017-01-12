× Police investigating pair of shootings in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are trying to determine if a pair of shootings in Fox Meadows early Thursday are connected.

The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. at the Bella Vista Apartments on Hickory Hill Road just south of Knight Arnold.

Police say they found a security guard lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

The second shooting happened around 1 a.m. across the street at the Emerald Apartments.

Officers were flagged down by residents who found a shooting victim in the complex.

Police say the man had been shot once. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests and haven’t released a description of any suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on these crimes.