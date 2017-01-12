× Olive Branch Police apprehend CVS robbers

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Authorities in Olive Branch have captured the suspects who robbed a CVS store this past week.

They are expected to hold a news conference later this evening to release more information.

It’s unclear how many of the suspects have been taken into custody.

The news of an arrest comes just two days after three men walked into the CVS store located at the intersection of Goodman and Crumpler, and held employees at gunpoint.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler will have more on this story later this evening.