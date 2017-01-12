MPD searching for Verizon Wireless thieves

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Surveillance cameras were rolling as two armed men robbed a phone store Monday evening.

According to authorities, the suspects ran into the Verizon Wireless in the 7400 block of Winchester and held an employee at gunpoint before grabbing him by the hand and leading him off camera.

The crooks can then be seen searching the back area of the store, before taking off with several phones and some of the employee’s personal items.

If you can help identify them, you are urged to give CrimeStoppers a call at (901) 528-CASH.