× Mom killed with three kids at home in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana mother was shot and killed while her children were just feet away.

Robyn Hale was standing in her doorway when she was shot according to WBRZ-TV.

The shooting happened around midnight Wednesday.

Hale’s three children, 3, 4 and 7, were sleeping in the home at the time.

Police have not released a motive and are currently trying to figure out who killed Hale.