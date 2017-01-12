× Memphis in May to host Volunteer Expo Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis in May International Festival may be a couple of months away, but organizers are already asking for people to help through their Volunteer Program.

There are many ways you can contribute to this year’s festival through various committees such as the education committee, the international programming committee, the hospitality committee and the logistic committee, just to name a few.

All volunteers can expect to serve a total of 16 hours as part of these committees, and will need to attend meetings. Those times and locations will be set up at a later date.

A Volunteer Expo is scheduled for Thursday night at the Memphis Botanic Garden from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, click here.

You may also email your questions to volunteer@memphisinmay.org.