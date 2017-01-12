Masked gunmen jump counter at Yum’s and take cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police are looking for three masked men who robbed a Yum's Subs in North Memphis late Wednesday night about an hour before closing.

Witnesses say the three men dressed in black and wearing masks jumped the counter, pointed a gun at a female employee and took money from the cash register.

Two other employees saw the robbers coming through the doors and took shelter in a bathroom.

The robbery was captured by surveillance cameras, but so far police have not released the video.

If you know anything about the robbery call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.