Cardinals Caravan canceled due to inclement weather in St. Louis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Louis Cardinals have been forced to cancel multiple appearances in four different states, including one right here in Memphis.

According to a release from the team, inclement weather in the St. Louis area has forced them to cancel 14 stops total.

Weather experts say St. Louis and the surrounding area could get up to 3/4 of an inch of ice.

However, the Cardinals will be in town on Thursday, March 30 for the annual “Battle of the Birds.”

