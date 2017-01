A line of boots is being recalled after they were found to leave behind tiny swastikas.

The boots, made by Polar Fox, are marketed as “men’s ankle boots military combat.”

A Reddit user posted “There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots.”

You don’t so much notice the design on the boot, but it is very clear by the print left behind.

Currently, the boots are still offered for sale on Amazon.