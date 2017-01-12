Beautification project underway in North Memphis neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A group of volunteers are working hard to turn their blighted neighborhood around.

It all began across from Carnes Elementary several years ago.

"This was an abandoned lot --it had a home on it that was in terrible condition and finally came down."

No that abandoned lot is home to the Carnes Garden and provides fresh fruits, vegetables and a sense of pride.

"I don`t think there is any doubt that the properties on either side of us have started tidying up more and we get more and more participation," said Mary Baker.

Now several years after that first project, the group is starting another garden on another abandoned lot. The flower boxes are going up and this Monday a group of volunteers are scheduled to come in and help get rid of all the trash.

They are even planning on creating a small nature trail behind the homes.

"We'll put in a lot of native plants and everything. We want to make it like a natural experience, like what you might have if you went to Lichterman-- that is the kind of vision we have."

Baker believes once the area is turned into something pretty the dumping will stop.

WREG's Melissa Moon spoke to neighbors who said they already like what they are seeing.