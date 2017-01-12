× An Italian Winterfest celebration with a recipe for Eggplant Parmesan!

A popular Italian dish that’s easier to make than you think!

Eggplant Parmesan

2 eggplant, peeled and thinly sliced

2 eggs, beaten

4 cups Italian breadcrumbs

6 cups spaghetti sauce

1 (16 ounce) package mozzarella cheese, shredded

½ cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 (8 ounce) container whole ricotta cheese

Directions

350° oven

Dip eggplant slices in egg, then in bread crumbs. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in a preheated oven for 5 minutes on each side.

In a 9×13 inch baking dish spread spaghetti sauce to cover the bottom. Place a layer of eggplant slices in the sauce. Sprinkle with the parmesan, mozzarella, and small dollops of ricotta cheese. Repeat with remaining ingredients, ending with the cheese. Cover with foil.

Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, until bubbly. Take foil off last 5 minutes, until golden brown.