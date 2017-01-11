× Thunder take down the Grizzlies in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook posted his 18th triple-double of the season, and he Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 103-95 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the 55th triple-double of his career. He already has matched his triple-double total from last season less than halfway through this one, and last year’s total was the most for a player since Magic Johnson had 18 during the 1981-82 season.

Enes Kanter scored 19 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 for the Thunder, who won their third straight and avenged their worst loss of the season. The Thunder lost 114-80 in Memphis on Dec. 29, a game Westbrook was ejected from.

Mike Conley scored 22 points, and Zach Randolph and Chandler Parsons each scored 14 for the Grizzlies.