Shelby County Citizen's University now accepting applications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Applications are now being accepted for the Shelby County Citizen’s University.

The 12-week program allows residents to get an in depth, behind-the-scenes look at how the county government is run and how tax dollars are spent.

Participants can anticipate a presentation from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office, the Chief Administrative Office, Corrections officials, Election Commission officials, the IT department, Public Works, the Shelby County Health Department, Office of Preparedness, and more.

Classes will be held Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. starting in February.

The deadline to apply is January 23 at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, click here or call Diane Brown at (901) 222-2000.

