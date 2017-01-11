Photos capture some of newborn’s final moments

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Northwood, Ohio, couple struggling for years to get pregnant, gave birth to twins last month: a boy and a girl.

But the little boy was gravely ill and not expected to live.

Instead, they got to spend 11 days together as a family of four.

A photographer captured their short time together.

The photographs look to be of a healthy baby boy — born with 10 tiny toes and fingers and big blue eyes — but pictures don’t always tell the whole story.

“He just had a bunch of abnormalities, and the left side of his heart was not functioning to live properly.”

On Dec. 17, Lyndsay Brentlinger and her husband Matthew had their twins, daughter Reagan and son William.

But at the 23rd week of her pregnancy, doctor’s told her her son would be a stillborn.

“With twins you have frequent ultrasounds, so when they looked again they said we just see something abnormal with the heart and sent me to maternal fetal medicine,” Lyndsay Brentlinger said. “Initially the maternal fetal medicine doctors said he won’t make it to birth.”

Instead their baby boy came home, and this family of four cherished more than a week together.

“He looked great, he was doing wonderful and he actually lasted 11 days, so we had 11 days with both of our babies,” Lindsay Brentlinger said.

“I’d say they were the happiest 11 days of my life,” Matthew Brentlinger said.

Professional photographer Lindsey Brown heard about the family’s limited time together and squeezed in a last-minute newborn session.

“Looking at him he was just perfect, so that kept going in my head, how can this be,” she said. “Pictures are just memories, and I know how much people cherish them, so I was really glad I was able to do that for them.”

“They are treasures. I don’t know how to express how appreciative I am of the pictures,” Lindsay Brentlinger said. “I cried the first time I looked at them. I still cry sometimes. They are beautiful and he is beautiful, and in some of them you can see he is wide awake with his big beautiful eyes. It’s something we will definitely cherish.”

The brief moment, when the family of three was a family of four, is captured forever in photographs.

William passed away in his mother’s arms seven days after those photos were taken.

Brown says she hopes to eventually donate more time to offer sessions for families going through similar situations.