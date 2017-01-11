× Olive Branch drug store employees held at gunpoint

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Employees of a drug store in Olive Branch were held at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The armed robbery happened at 8:45 p.m., just before the store closed.

Police say customers were leaving the store at Goodman and Crumpler when the suspects entered.

Employees were held at gunpoint as bottles of medicine and cash were taken.

No detailed description of the suspects has been released.

A white Lincoln Town Car was seen leaving the store.