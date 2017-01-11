× NJ sex offender sends images, video to children in multiple states including Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Atlantic City man was indicted last week on sex charges involving children from at least seven states including Mississippi.

An investigation revealed 49-year-old Sherman Miller, an unregistered sex offender, sent images and videos of himself to victims in Michigan, Georgia, Massachusetts, California, Missouri, South Carolina and Mississippi. All of the children, they said, were between the ages of 9 to 14 years old.

Miller was allegedly able to get at least one victim to send an image back, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He was arrested without incident at his Atlantic City home in February 2016.

In early January, he was indicted on the following 12 counts:

Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Causing the Child to Engage in

Pornography—a crime of the 1st degree,

Pornography—a crime of the 1st degree, The Possession or Viewing of a Pornographic Image Depicting the Sexual

Exploitation or Abuse of a Child—a 3rd degree crime,

Exploitation or Abuse of a Child—a 3rd degree crime, (7) counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Engaging in Sexual Conduct

with children—3rd degree crimes,

with children—3rd degree crimes, Obscenity for Persons Under the Age of 18, for knowingly showing obscene

material to various persons juveniles—3rd degree,

material to various persons juveniles—3rd degree, Failing to Register as a Sex Offender, 3rd degree,

Failing, as a Registered Sex Offender, to Register a Change of Address with 10

days of that change—a crime of the 3rd degree.

If convicted, he faces 10 to 20 years in prison for the 1st degree charges and 3 to 5 years for the 3rd degree charges.