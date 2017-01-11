MPD release sketch in 81-year-old’s murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a sketch of the man they say murdered an 81-year-old woman at the Sycamore Lake Apartments.

Catherine Wicker was delivering groceries to a family member when she was approached by the man in the sketch, authorities said. When he attempted to take her purse, she fought back, screaming for help.

Another person intervened and that’s when the suspect jumped into his vehicle and took off.

He struck Wicker with his car and dragged her down the street, before putting the car in reverse. He then once again drove over her and fled the scene.

Wicker was taken to the Regional Medical Center where she died.

If you can help authorities, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.