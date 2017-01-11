× MPD: 10-year-old goes missing from Sherwood Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the lookout for a missing 10-year-old.

According to authorities Shariah Williams was reported missing from Sherwood Elementary around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Williams was seen entering a vehicle driven by an unknown older female that headed North on Vanuys Road.

Authorities have not sent out a picture of the little girl but did say the 10-year-old is approximately 5’0″ and 120 pounds with shoulder length dark black hair. She was last seen wearing black tight pants, with a black shirt and pinks shoes.

Williams reportedly has asthma and it’s unclear if she has an inhaler.

If you see her call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.