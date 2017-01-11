× Marshals arrest man in connection with November deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After almost two months on the run, a man is now behind bars.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Carl Turner in connection with the killing of Dreco Styles.

Styles was shot and killed Nov. 18 at the Hillview Apartments.

Turner had warrants for his arrest for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Marshals found him in the 2200 block of Amherst and said they also recovered a firearm and two stolen cars.

The Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team and county K-9 officers helped the U.S. Marshals in this case.