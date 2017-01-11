Man arranges meth deal with sheriff’s deputy in texting mishap

PIERRE PART, La. — A Louisiana man is behind bars after mistakenly texting a sheriff’s deputy while trying to arrange a methamphetamine deal, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dwayne Hebert, 39, was already out of jail on a $90,000 bond after his arrest in November for operating a meth lab out of a boat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Friday evening, he reportedly sent a “misdirected” text message to a sheriff’s deputy arranging to deliver the methamphetamine to a location in Pierre Part.

The patrol officer agreed to meet Hebert at the location discussed in the text, then he mobilized the narcotics division to assist.

When Hebert showed up, he was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled, dangerous substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and two counts of resisting an officer.

Deputies seized an undisclosed amount of crystal meth and two firearms.

No bond had been set for Hebert as of Tuesday afternoon.