Little league coach tied up, thrown in closet and robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A little league coach held at gunpoint in his own Whitehaven driveway on Monday night.

"I just wanted to live," said Jabari Edwards.

That's all he could think about when he pulled into his driveway on White Fox around 11 p.m.

"Shut the door. That's when they ran up and pulled guns out, and that's when they were like, 'Don't move! I'm going to shoot you in the head!'" said Edwards.

He said three strangers wearing hoodies and toting guns told him to get on the ground and then ht him in the head with a pistol.

"They tied me up with an extension cord and put me in the closet in the bedroom," he said.

The men went through his car and then his home.

They reportedly took TVs, money, clothing, laptops, two guns, luggage and even his son's PlayStation and piggy-bank.

"It got quiet, and I just waited. I probably waited about 5-10 minutes and came out the closet," he said.

By the time officers got to the scene, the suspects got away.

Police have yet to find them as of Wednesday night.

"I don't think it was their first rodeo, and I just think it's going to keep happening. They just don't know how much they hurt a person," said Edwards.

He has lived in Memphis his whole life.

He coaches little league football and has become a mentor to the young children on his team.

"Most my kids are from single-parent homes. I know if it weren't for us, they would be like lost. Probably end up in the street with gangs," he said.

Edwards said what happened has given him more motivation to help the youth and do what he can to make sure no one experiences the terror he did.

Another way to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you saw anything that night or know who the suspects are.

Police believe the thieves used Edwards' credit card at a Wal-Mart after the attack. They are working to see if there's any security footage.

Edwards said he is just thankful his son and family weren't home when this happened.