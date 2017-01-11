× Georgia gun store owner shoots, kills would-be robber

MABLETON, Ga. — Two men tried to outgun the owner of a gun store in Georgia, but it did not work out as planned.

It happened Monday morning at the Dixie Gun and Pawn on Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County, WGCL reported.

Jimmy Groover told police two men wearing masks came in with guns drawn, demanding that he get on the floor, while shouting they were going to kill him.

Groover said he was wearing a pistol on his hip, and he used it to fire back at the robbers, killing one of them.

Police said a series of bullets were fired in both directions.

One of the store’s front windows was shattered from a gunshot.

The other man escaped in a silver Dodge Charger.

Groover and his family have run the store in the same location for about 30 years. He said his store has been broken into more times than he can remember, but no one has ever tried to rob the place while it was open.