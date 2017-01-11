Florida woman charged with child neglect after baby suffers 12 broken bones
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police in Jacksonville said a woman brought a 5-month-old with 12 broken bones to a hospital.
When Michel Ange Sejour, 24, brought the baby to the hospital in early December, it sparked an investigation, WJAX reported.
Sejour was ultimately booked into jail Monday and charged with child neglect.
She has a $100,000 bail.
It’s unclear at this time how the baby’s bones broke; Sejour declined to talk to police without an attorney.
The baby is in medical foster care and doing OK, according to the Department of Children and Families.
DCF is still investigating.