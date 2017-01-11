FedEx hosting job fair Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your New Year’s resolution is to get a job, you’re in luck — FedEx is hiring!
There are 600 permanent part-time positions available with FedEx Express.
The company will host a job fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D, in Memphis to try to find employees.
The positions offer hourly rates starting at $12.62 with at least 17.5 guaranteed hours a week, plus benefits such as healthcare with low-cost premiums and tuition assistance.
To apply:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements
- Must be able to lift 75 pounds
- Valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position
- Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
- Ten year work history (including time as a student) including addresses, phone numbers and dates worked
- Ten year residency history including addresses, countries and ZIP codes
See more at careers.fedex.com/express.
