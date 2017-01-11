FedEx hosting job fair Saturday

Posted 6:47 pm, January 11, 2017, by
fedex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your New Year’s resolution is to get a job, you’re in luck — FedEx is hiring!

There are 600 permanent part-time positions available with FedEx Express.

The company will host a job fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D, in Memphis to try to find employees.

The positions offer hourly rates starting at $12.62 with at least 17.5 guaranteed hours a week, plus benefits such as healthcare with low-cost premiums and tuition assistance.

To apply:

  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • No minimum education requirements
  • Must be able to lift 75 pounds
  • Valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position
  • Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
  • Ten year work history (including time as a student) including addresses, phone numbers and dates worked
  • Ten year residency history including addresses, countries and ZIP codes

See more at careers.fedex.com/express.