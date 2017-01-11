× FedEx hosting job fair Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your New Year’s resolution is to get a job, you’re in luck — FedEx is hiring!

There are 600 permanent part-time positions available with FedEx Express.

The company will host a job fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D, in Memphis to try to find employees.

The positions offer hourly rates starting at $12.62 with at least 17.5 guaranteed hours a week, plus benefits such as healthcare with low-cost premiums and tuition assistance.

To apply:

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements

Must be able to lift 75 pounds

Valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position

Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

Ten year work history (including time as a student) including addresses, phone numbers and dates worked

Ten year residency history including addresses, countries and ZIP codes

See more at careers.fedex.com/express.