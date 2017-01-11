× Covington Pike will be closed for cell tower repair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Pike will be closed from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm between Covington Pike and Wesley Park Drive will be closed to through traffic.

According to the press release from the Engineering Division, it’s to allow the set up of a crane to repair a cell tower.

They recommend those that use Covington Pike today find an alternate route.

The sign detour route will make use of Covington Pike, Egypt Central Rd, New Brownsville Rd, Banbury Ave and New Covington Pike.