Community comes together after fatal shooting at barber shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Music chimed through the air where gunshots recently rang out.

Memphis Police say 25-year- old Devario Burks was shot and killed while inside Creative Cuts Barber Shop last night.

“At some point you have to really value life. When I look at people, I look at creations of God and you just don’t mishandle a creation of God,” said Colonel James Kirkwood with the Memphis Police.

Police told WREG they got the call just about 8 p.m. where several shots were fired into the building while four people were inside. Burks and another man were hit by the gunfire.

The second shooting victim is expected to be okay.

As of Wednesday afternoon two suspects are on the loose and police don’t yet know a motive. But said whatever it was, it needs to stop.

“It makes me angry, yes. It makes me angry,” said Kirkwood. “I’m frustrated about it but I’m also angry –not to the point of sitting down and doing nothing.”

On Wednesday, Burks’ loved ones laid items in his memory near where he took his last as members of the police, schools and churches came together.

“The message today is murder and violence; that’s not normal behavior,” said Pastor DeAndre Brown. “The community can no longer sit back and make people think it’s okay to commit murder and commit violence — that’s not the way we operate.”

He said it’s time to get involved in the lives of Memphis youth and to stop pointing the finger.

“We’re blamed enough — it’s time for action. If we all have began to work as much as we complained and blamed, we wouldn’t have these problems.”

Problems of heartache for several mourning the loss of their loved one.

If you know anything about this crime, please call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.