Caught on Camera: Crook tries to steal from local hair salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police have released surveillance images of a man they say tried to rob a local hair salon last week.

The owner told WREG's Luke Jones she was inside Miriam's Hair Salon on Knight Arnold Road working when a man in a green hoodie walked in and demanded she head to the back of the store.

Scared, she didn't get a good look at what was in his hand, but assumed it was most likely a weapon.

Somehow she was able to get away from the scene and called for help as the suspect took off in the other direction.

Authorities said it's unclear if the suspect actually had a gun in his possession.

If you know anything that could help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.