Attempted robbery at Miriam's Hair Salon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Officers responded to an attempted robbery at the Miriam’s Hair Salon on January 2, at 10:44 am.

The investigation revealed that a black man entered the salon and attempted to rob the Salon.

Police say the suspect approached the victim implying he had a weapon and told her to move to the rear of the business.

The victim ran and called the police.

According to police the suspect fled east towards Knight Arnold on foot. The description police received was a black male with light complexion and a slim build in his late 20’s, and 5′ 10″ tall.

Investigators are looking for help in identifying the individual responsible for the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH